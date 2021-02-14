Los Angeles Thieves sweep New York Subliners to move to 2-0

The Los Angeles Thieves claimed an undefeated weekend with a sweep on Saturday and have started their initial Call of Duty League season in fine fashion.
The Thieves scratched out three close wins against the New York Subliners for a 3-0 sweep. In Saturday’s other matches, the Los Angeles Guerrillas squeezed past Paris Legion 3-2, and Toronto Ultra topped the Florida Mutineers 3-1.
The Thieves topped the Subliners in three close maps. After a 250-241 win on Moscow Hardpoint, Los Angeles got the deciding object in a 6-5 win on Miami Search and Destroy. The Thieves wrapped up with a 3-2 win on Raid Control.
The Guerrillas got their first victory of the young season, and kept the Legion winless, with a 3-2 decision. Los Angeles jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a 250-199 win on Crossroads Hardpoint and a 6-2 win on Miami Search and Destroy. Paris tied it 2-2 after picking up wins on Checkmate Control (3-1) and Garrison Hardpoint (250-198). The Guerrillas won the decider 6-4 on Raid Search and Destroy.
The Toronto Ultra needed four maps to get by the Mutineers, 3-1. Toronto opened with wins on Garrison Hardpoint (250-164) and Miami Search and Destroy (6-4) before Florida got on the board with a 3-2 win on Garrison Control. The Ultra wrapped it up with a 250-177 victory on Crossroads Hardpoint.
Three more matches are scheduled on the opening weekend:
Sunday
Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens
Minnesota Rokkr vs. Dallas Empire
OpTic Chicago vs. Atlanta FaZe
Call of Duty League standings, with point total, match won-loss record and game won-loss record:
1. Los Angeles Thieves, 20 points, 2-0, 6-1
T2. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
T2. Dallas Empire, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
T2. OpTic Chicago, 10 points, 1-0, 3-0
5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, 3-1
6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-1, 3-5
7. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-0, 0-0
T8. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, 1-3
T8. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-1, 1-3
T10. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3
T10. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-1, 0-3
12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-2, 2-6
--Field Level Media