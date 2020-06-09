Barstool Sports reveals HooliganZ esports team

Barstool Sports has formed a Call of Duty team and could enter other competitive platforms.

The team is called Barstool HooliganZ, and the roster consists of Barstool personalities and producers Adam “Smitty” Smith, Hank Lockwood, Glenny Balls and Muj Fricke. Adam Ferrone will be the head coach.

That roster isn’t set, however. HooliganZ will hold tryouts for any players — fans or professionals — who want to join the Call of Duty team.

“This is just the beginning. Having a real, official Esports organization gives us the ability to bring on anyone and everyone that we choose to become one of the HooliganZ,” Smitty wrote in a blog posted Tuesday. “We can legitimately sign a HUGE name to the HooliganZ, if we so please.”

He also said Barstool could add teams in League of Legends, Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and his blog post made it clear that Barstool is seeking top-notch talent for its rosters.

“Make no mistake about it, we would LOVE to have the next Fortnite World Cup champion, COD GOD, and/or superstar streamer start out and build as one of the HooliganZ,” he wrote.

Barstool has had an esports presence through the years with its Barstool Gaming accounts on social media but never organized an official team.

—Field Level Media