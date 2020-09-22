Report: Call of Duty League could play '21 season in bubble

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 season could be played in a bubble, The Esports Observer reported Monday.

Publisher Activision Blizzard asked owners to consider following the successful model of the NBA and NHL and sequester teams at a central location to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among players, according to the report. Las Vegas and Dallas reportedly have been mentioned as cities that could host the bubble.

The NBA and NHL were able to finish their interrupted seasons and now are nearing the end of the playoffs without any cases of COVID-19.

The report also said other possibilities to carry out the 2021 season are under review, adding the adoption of a bubble could require revision of some player contracts that stipulate living accommodations and locations.

The Call of Duty League began its first season amid fanfare in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Minneapolis in late January, but play was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Once the league resumed, matches were played online instead of on local area networks, and some were hampered by connectivity issues.

The Dallas Empire won the 2020 league championship and the $1.5 million first prize last month.

