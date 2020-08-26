CDL commish: Focus on tech, player experience for Champs

With the inaugural Call of Duty League Championship Weekend only days away, commissioner Johanna Faries on Tuesday spoke about a variety of issues facing the CDL, from lessons learned through the COVID-19 pandemic to plans for the second season and beyond.

But no topic was of more importance than that of the plans the league has to make this coming weekend as safe — and as glitch-fee — as possible for players on the four remaining teams.

Speaking with media during a virtual news conference, Faries was immediately asked about the connectivity issues that reportedly struck during last week’s first round of playoffs.

According to ESPN, London was forced to play a 4 vs. 5 during the fourth map of its first-round match against Toronto on Thursday. Though the Royal Ravens were holding the lead in the map when Trei “Zer0” Morris experienced the issues, once they were left short-handed they lost the lead, the map and the match to the Ultra.

“We took certain measures throughout playoffs week to combat potential problems,” Faries said Tuesday, alluding to a similar connectivity issue that took place in an elimination match last Wednesday. “We were really happy to see, I think, things continue to smooth out. Certainly through the weekend the matches seemed to all progress without similar interruptions.”

Saying that the league is working on the issue “around the clock,” Faries noted it’s all hands on deck to make the playing experience — and viewing experience — as seamless as possible.

“What we’re doing right now is just assessing and collaborating with the participating teams, (looking at) what went well, what is to watch out (for) as we continue to make sure the broadcast and the competitive experience is preserved and is as smooth as possible,” Faries said after being asked about broadcast delays last weekend. “We’ll just continue to be in active dialogue around that. Not much to share in detail, but (we’re) feeling good about the measures we took and what that means for this weekend.”

Of course, dealing with unforeseen issues and adjusting on the fly is nothing new for Faries and the CDL.

From changing the weekly series format before the season even began to dealing with connectivity issues at multiple points in the season — and of course switching to an entirely online-only format once the pandemic struck — the CDL brain trust are no strangers to adjusting as they go.

“We’ve met several challenges along the way. We adjusted from a certain format, for example, back early on before we even launched to a new tournament model,” Faries said. “We obviously had to shift everything online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to do that in a matter of weeks. And our commitment just continues to be about delivering epic entertainment, and to do so for fans all over the globe.

“We have learned a ton from that experience, and we try to apply those learnings forward each and every day. And it’s positioned the league very well.”

One COVID-related issue the CDL has reportedly considered is an NBA-style “bubble” for the players on the four teams participating in Champs — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and London — to allow fans to see the teams compete in the same arena for the league’s finale. As of now, there is no plan for a bubble this weekend, though Faries pledged “to leave no stone unturned” and to remain in communication with participating players.

While the connectivity issues left some fans and players understandably unhappy, it’s difficult to argue with the growth the CDL experienced as the season went on, even without arenas full of fans.

The league’s YouTube channel recently surpassed 1 million subscribers. And last week’s playoffs saw the league’s record for concurrent viewers fall twice, the second time during the elimination match between the Chicago Huntsmen and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles — a match that peaked at 156,000 concurrent viewers and that is already taking on legendary status in the esports world.

It all leaves the CDL thinking big heading into Champs.

“You think about our final four with Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and London; that’s a pretty incredible final four,” Faries said. “I think it’s as magical a setup as we can hope for in terms of storylines, and star power and implications across two continents. ... So that sets us up, I think, great for the entertainment factor, the implications of these rivalries, and there’s so much on the line. But I expect and hope for really incredible, exciting action to unfold by virtue of those four powerhouses going head to head.”

Champs gets underway Saturday with an elimination match between the Huntsmen and Royal Ravens, followed by the winners-bracket championship match between the FaZe and Empire. The third match Saturday will determine the losers-bracket champion and other participant in Sunday’s final.

The winner of the best-of-nine final will take home $1.5 million, with the runner-up pocketing $900,000.

—Field Level Media