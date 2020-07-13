Subliners stun Huntsmen, get first series win

The New York Subliners continued their late-season surge Sunday, sweeping the Chicago Huntsmen to win Week 11 of the Call of Duty League season — the New York “home” series — to move into fifth place in the standings with two weeks to go until the playoffs.

The win marks the first time this season a team other than Atlanta, Chicago, Florida or Dallas won a series.

New York moves to within 60 points of fourth-place Dallas, which has 190 points. The fourth-place cutoff can be critical, as the top four teams in the final standings receive at least one bye in the postseason.

The championship victory Sunday was all the more sweet considering the Huntsmen topped the Subliners 3-2 on Saturday to win Group B.

Chicago got the day started Sunday with a historic win in a battle of two of the heavyweights in the CDL season.

The Atlanta FaZe and Huntsmen have each won two series and sit 1-2 atop the standings. But Sunday’s semifinal matchup marked the first time this season the teams played one another.

The matchup was anything but close, however, as the Huntsmen, led by Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, won in three consecutive maps against the first-place FaZe. The Huntsmen got the first map with a 250-160 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, then hammered the FaZe 6-1 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy. Chicago put it away with a 166-149 win on Hackney Yard Domination.

The history came when, according to the CDL, Prestinni set a new league kill-streak record in the match with 15.

In the other semi, the Subliners also pulled off a sweep, taking down the Toronto Ultra. New York got a 250-247 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint to open the match, then won 6-2 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy before closing out the match with a 158-147 win on Hackney Yard Domination.

In the final, New York opened with a 250-238 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then followed with a 6-4 win on Rammaza Search and Destroy. A 163-144 win on Hackney Yard Domination closed things out for the Subliners.

The CDL reconvenes next weekend with the London “home” series.

New York will face the last-place Los Angeles Guerrillas in their opener, while Dallas and Florida will also be in action. Atlanta and Chicago have the weekend off.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 11:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

4. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. New York Subliners, 130 points

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 100 points

T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 70 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media