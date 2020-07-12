Ultra reaches semis with strong showing vs. FaZe

The Toronto Ultra posted a comeback victory over the first-place Atlanta FaZe on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the New York Subliners “home” series in Call of Duty League play.

The Ultra will face the Subliners on Sunday in one semifinal of the final bracket. Atlanta also reached the semis by later beating the Paris Legion and will face the Chicago Huntsmen on the other side of the bracket.

The winners will square off in the championship match.

Toronto is in a three-way tie for last place in the 12-team league but was up to the task against Atlanta by winning the last two events to record a 3-2 victory in Group A play.

The FaZe started strong with a 250-197 victory in Rammaza Hardpoint before Toronto evened the score with a 6-3 win in Piccadilly Search and Destroy.

Atlanta was in good position after posting a 170-129 win in St. Petrograd Domination before the Ultra knotted the match with a 250-183 triumph in Gun Runner Hardpoint before prevailing with a 6-4 victory in Rammaza Search and Destroy.

Paris was in the mix after sweeping the Los Angeles Guerrillas in an elimination match. The Legion won 250-228 in Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-5 in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 163-155 in St. Petrograd Domination.

But Paris was no match for the FaZe with a semifinal berth on the line. Atlanta rolled to the sweep, prevailing 250-174 in Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-3 in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 169-142 in Gun Runner Domination.

In Group B play, Chicago started off strong in its 3-2 win against New York by winning 250-219 on Rammaza Hardpoint and 6-1 on Rammaza Search and Destroy.

The Subliners stormed back with a 154-144 win in Hackney Yard Domination and 250-192 in Hackney Yard Hardpoint to tie the match. But the Huntsmen picked up the victory by claiming a 6-3 decision in Gun Runner Search and Destroy.

The London Royal Ravens picked up a 3-2 elimination-match win over the Minnesota Rokkr to stay alive.

London quickly pulled ahead by recording a 250-216 win in Azhir Cave Hardpoint and 6-3 in Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. Minnesota recovered for a 179-124 win in Gun Runner Domination and 250-194 in St. Petrograd Hardpoint before the Royal Ravens notched a 6-4 win in Rammaza Search and Destroy for the victory.

London then met New York for a spot in the semis and held the early lead with a 250-215 win in Gun Runner Hardpoint. But the Subliners controlled the rest of the match with a 6-5 victory in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, 181-142 win in Hackney Yard Domination and 250-219 in Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 10:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 230 points

2. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

T3. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 90 points

7. New York Subliners, 80 points

8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

9. Paris Legion, 60 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 50 points

