Empire moves into second with sweep of Legion

The Dallas Empire swept the Paris Legion 3-0 on Sunday to win the final at Week 12 of the Call of Duty League, taking the London “home” series.

The dominating victory moved the Empire up two spots and into second place of the CDL points standings with one final week of the regular season remaining, at the Toronto “home” series next weekend. The top two teams in the regular-season standings receive a two-round bye in the playoffs.

The Atlanta FaZe remain in first place with 250 points, followed by the Empire (240), the Florida Mutineers (220) and the Chicago Huntsman (220). The third and fourth place teams receive a one-round bye in the playoffs.

It was the third victory in a series final for Dallas this season, but the first since winning the Chicago “home” series April 24-26. That was the second series to be moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Empire has appeared in a series final four times this season.

Dallas opened the final with a dominating 250-145 victory on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, followed by a 6-1 advantage on on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. The Empire closed out the victory with a 167-134 advantage on Gun Runner Domination.

Dallas reached the title match with a sweep of the Florida Mutineers. Dallas won 250-164 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-1 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy and 176-152 on Hackney Hard Domination.

In the other semifinal, Paris posted a 3-2 win over the London Royal Ravens. London started strong with a 250-203 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint before the Legion evened the contest with a 6-5 victory over Arklov Search and Destroy.

The Royal Ravens moved ahead with a 179-131 triumph on St. Petrograd Domination. Paris knotted it up with a 250-173 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint and followed by taking a 6-5 decision on Gunner Runner Search and Destroy to advance.

At the Toronto “home” series starting Friday, the Empire will face the Florida Mutineers in Round 1 of Group B, while the FaZe faces Minnesota Rokkr, also in Group B. The schedule sets up a potential meeting at the top of the standings Saturday between the Empire and FaZe.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 12:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Dallas Empire, 240 points

3t. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3t. Florida Mutineers, 220 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

8. Paris Legion, 100 points

9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 80 points

10. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media