Call of Duty League updates schedule, issues correction

The Call of Duty League updated its website Wednesday to correctly reflect the upcoming schedule for several series after users noticed several instances of incorrect information.

“We appreciate the community raising the concern and identifying the schedule copy errors. Moving forward, we are adding further checks to ensure our information being displayed publicly is accurate,” wrote the league in an online statement.

The fixes included correctly identifying group assignments for the Chicago Home Series — specifically that an April 4 matchup between Dallas Empire and Optic Gaming Los Angeles is in Group B, not Group A, while London Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta Faze, also set for April 4, falls in Group A, not Group B.

In the Toronto Home Series, the schedule corrects Toronto Ultra’s opponent on June 27 to Optic Gaming Los Angeles. The schedule previously listed Los Angeles Guerrillas as Toronto’s opponent.

—Field Level Media