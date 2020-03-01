Team Singularity among early leaders at CDC Paris

Top-seeded Team Singularity dominated their way through the field Saturday to hold one of four winners brackets spots at the CDC Paris Open 2020 in France.

The $10,000 tournament, hosted by the Paris Legion, concludes Sunday. First place takes home $6,000; second place $3,000 and third $1,000.

The format for the start of the tournament Saturday was double-elimination, best-of-3 series. Play shifted to best-of-5 for the fourth and fifth rounds of the losers bracket and will continue as such through Sunday.

Team Singularity didn’t lose a game throughout their three matches Saturday. Neither did Team BDS, the No. 4 seed and Team Singularity’s next opponent Sunday.

Also perfect thus far are second-seeded Team WaR and No. 5 TrainHard Esport, who will face off in the other winners bracket Sunday.

Stunned at the tournament were the third-seeded Atlas Lions. Team BDS dropped the Lions in the fourth round of the winners bracket, and the Lions then fell to eighth-seeded Obtained eSports 3-1 in the losers bracket.

When play resumes, the next round of the losers bracket will see Obtained eSports take on ninth-seeded Tekk10 Gaming. No. 10 Cowana Gaming will face sixth-seeded Team Elitist. The winners of those matchups will then go against the losers of the winners bracket matches Sunday.

