Chicago OpTic scores sweep in CDL Kickoff Classic

The Chicago OpTic pulled off a sweep on Sunday to conclude the Call of Duty League 2021 Kickoff Classic over the weekend, six exhibition matches that served as a warmup to next month’s season debut.

The OpTic won all three maps against the Los Angeles Thieves.

The Paris Legion and Minnesota ROKKR needed five maps to post wins on Sunday. The Legion defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-2, while the ROKKR subdued the Toronto Ultra.

The Dallas Empire, Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers scored wins in Saturday’s matches.

The five-stage season gets underway Feb. 11 and sports a prize pool of $5 million, including a $1.2 million payout for the playoff champion.

The playoff prize pool will be:

1. $1.2 million

2. $650,000

3. $300,000

4. $150,000

5/6. $75,000 per team

7/8. $25,000 per team

