Call of Duty League announces $5M prize pool

The second season of the Call of Duty League will feature a $5 million total prize pool, including a $1.2 million payout for the playoff champion.

The CDL announced its 2021 format and financial details Tuesday in a blog post.

The season will include five stages, each beginning with three weeks of group play. At the end of each stage, all 12 CDL teams, seeded based on their group-play results, will compete in a Major event featuring a double-elimination format.

The group makeup will be determined on one-by-one selections by the teams. For the Stage 1, the reigning champion Dallas Empire and 2020 runner-up Atlanta FaZe will top the two groups. Each will pick the first team assigned to the opposite group. Then each team selected will choose the next team for the opposite group.

For the second through fifth stages, results of the prior major will determine the top two teams heading into the following group stage.

The prize money and CDL points breakdown for the five majors:

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000 50 CDL Points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL Points

5/6. $20,000 per team, 30 CDL points per team

7/8. $10,000 per team, 20 CDL points per team

9/10. No money, 10 CDL points per team

11/12. No money, no CDL points

The playoff prize pool:

1. $1.2 million

2. $650,000

3. $300,000

4. $150,000

5/6. $75,000 per team

7/8. $25,000 per team

The CDL will hold a Kickoff Classic, a series of exhibition matchups, on Jan. 23-24. The second league season officially begins Feb. 11-14 with the Atlanta FaZe’s home series.

