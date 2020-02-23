FaZe dominate to reach semifinals at CDL Atlanta

The host Atlanta FaZe and Chicago Huntsmen each won two matches on Saturday to reach the semifinals in Week 3 of the Call of Duty League.

In front of a home crowd at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga., the FaZe swept Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0 and then downed the London Royal Ravens 3-1 in the best-of-five format to win Group A.

This weekend marks the second of 12 hosted eight-team tournaments during the league’s inaugural regular season. Each eight-team tournament features two double-elimination groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Sunday’s single-elimination playoff bracket.

Each of the league’s 12 franchises will host a weekend tournament once, except London, which hosted last week and will host again in the penultimate week. The two Los Angeles franchises will host jointly on March 7-8.

Atlanta made quick work of OpTic L.A., taking Ahzir Cave Hardpoint 250-121, Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-3 and St. Petrograd Domination 162-143. Against the Ravens, the FaZe jumped out to a 2-0 lead by taking Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-195 and Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-3. London stayed alive with a 146-132 win on St. Petrograd Domination, but Atlanta closed it with a 250-189 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint.

The Ravens had beaten the Florida Mutineers 3-1 in Group A’s other opening match. The Mutineers downed Optic L.A. 3-1 in the lower bracket.

In Group B, the Huntsmen opened by seesawing past the Toronto Ultra 3-2, winning the first (250-203 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint), third (204-114 on St. Petrograd Domination) and fifth (6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy) games despite dropping Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-1 and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-162.

The Week 2 champion, Chicago then took down the Minnesota RØKKR 3-1. The RØKKR dominated St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-107 in the first game, but the Huntsmen rallied to win Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-3, Hackney Yard Domination 153-145 and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-189.

Minnesota had beaten the Paris Legion, last week’s runners-up, 3-1 in the other Group B opening match. Paris recovered to beat Toronto 3-1 in the lower bracket.

The Ravens and Mutineers will battle Sunday for the right to face the Huntsmen in one semifinal, while the FaZe await the winner of the RØKKR’s battle with the Legion.

The Grand Final, which is also best-of-five, will be Sunday evening. The victor will claim 50 league points, with the runner-up earning 30 and the other semifinalists earning 20 apiece. Fifth and sixth place will earn 10 points apiece, with the Ultra and Optic L.A. coming up empty.

