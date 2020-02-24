FaZe unstoppable in taking Week 3 title at Atlanta

The host Atlanta FaZe completed an unbeaten weekend with victories in a pair of matches, as the team won the Week 4 tournament of the Call of Duty League at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga.

The triumph carried plenty of drama, especially in the semifinal match against the Minnesota RØKKR, which led 2-0 on maps before FaZe pulled off the 3-2 comeback. Minnesota won 250-211 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint and 6-2 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. But then FaZe took the last three maps, winning 169-140 on Hackney Yard Domination, 250-205 on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy.

FaZe then dispatched the Florida Mutineers 3-0, taking St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-138, Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-4, then winning 148-137 on St. Petrograd Domination for the Grand Final sweep.

The Group A champion FaZe went 4-0 over the weekend, losing just three total maps and earning 50 league points in the process. The Mutineers garnered 30 points as runners-up.

This weekend marks the second of 12 hosted eight-team tournaments during the league’s inaugural regular season. Each eight-team tournament features two double-elimination groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Sunday’s single-elimination playoff bracket.

Each of the league’s 12 franchises will host a weekend tournament once, except London, which hosted last week and will host again in the penultimate week. The two Los Angeles franchises will host jointly on March 7-8.

Minnesota first had to defeat the Paris Legion 3-2 in a back-and-forth matchup in which neither team won consecutive maps, earning RØKKR its semifinal berth against FaZe.

Florida qualified for the semifinals in similar fashion, sporting a 3-2 win over the London Royal Ravens. Then the Mutineers pulled off the upset, defeating the Group B champion Chicago Huntsmen 3-2 — rallying after dropping the first two maps of the match.

In addition to FaZe earning 50 points and the Mutineers 30 for the weekend, RØKKR and the Huntsmen each notched 20, with the Legion and Royal Ravens each adding 10.

