CDL announces $100K 'Perfect Bracket' contest

The Call of Duty League is offering a $100,000 first prize to any fan who can predict a perfect bracket at the CDL Championships later this month.

The fan would have to correctly predict each winner and score of all 18 matches of the double-elimination tournament, which will run from Aug. 19-23 and Aug. 29-30. If there is a winner, he or she would also receive CDL merchandise.

If there is no perfect bracket, the person with the best bracket will win $10,000.

The prediction window opened Thursday and will run up until the day the tournament begins.

The inaugural CDL Championship features 12 teams, including eight in the upper bracket. Of those eight, the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire have double byes, while the Chicago Huntsmen and Florida Mutineers each have single byes.

