Dallas Empire tops Atlanta FaZe in CDL championship match

The Dallas Empire trounced the Atlanta FaZe on Sunday afternoon to capture a $1.5 million prize and the Call of Duty League playoff championship.
Dallas won 5-1 in the best-of-nine matchup to cap its impressive season. The Empire began with a one-map lead and went on to post a 250-173 win on Azhir Cave, a 6-3 win on Gun Runner, a 158-152 win on St. Petrograd and a 6-4 win on Rammaza.
Atlanta FaZe’s only win came 250-211 on a second Gun Runner matchup. The team took home $900,000 for its second-place finish.
It was Dallas’ second win in a row against Atlanta. The Empire won 3-2 in a best-of-five series to bump the FaZe to the loser’s finals, but Atlanta climbed back into the grand finals with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Huntsmen.
Dallas’ winning roster included James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal and Ian “Crimsix” Porter. The club was coached by Raymond “Rambo” Lussier.
Crimsix was named the Call of Duty League’s postseason MVP.
The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams. Eight teams were eliminated in last week’s playoffs, with the final four survivors advancing to Championship Weekend.
Chicago pocketed $600,000 for its third-place finish, while London made $450,000 for fourth.
Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money
Prize pool:
1. Dallas Empire — $1.5 million
2. Atlanta FaZe — $900,000
3. Chicago Huntsmen — $600,000
4. London Royal Ravens — $450,000
5-6. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Toronto Ultra — $300,000
7-8. New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers — $175,000
9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000
11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money
—Field Level Media