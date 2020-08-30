Dallas Empire tops Atlanta FaZe in CDL championship match

The Dallas Empire trounced the Atlanta FaZe on Sunday afternoon to capture a $1.5 million prize and the Call of Duty League playoff championship.

Dallas won 5-1 in the best-of-nine matchup to cap its impressive season. The Empire began with a one-map lead and went on to post a 250-173 win on Azhir Cave, a 6-3 win on Gun Runner, a 158-152 win on St. Petrograd and a 6-4 win on Rammaza.

Atlanta FaZe’s only win came 250-211 on a second Gun Runner matchup. The team took home $900,000 for its second-place finish.

It was Dallas’ second win in a row against Atlanta. The Empire won 3-2 in a best-of-five series to bump the FaZe to the loser’s finals, but Atlanta climbed back into the grand finals with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Huntsmen.

Dallas’ winning roster included James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal and Ian “Crimsix” Porter. The club was coached by Raymond “Rambo” Lussier.

Crimsix was named the Call of Duty League’s postseason MVP.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams. Eight teams were eliminated in last week’s playoffs, with the final four survivors advancing to Championship Weekend.

Chicago pocketed $600,000 for its third-place finish, while London made $450,000 for fourth.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. Dallas Empire — $1.5 million

2. Atlanta FaZe — $900,000

3. Chicago Huntsmen — $600,000

4. London Royal Ravens — $450,000

5-6. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Toronto Ultra — $300,000

7-8. New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers — $175,000

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

