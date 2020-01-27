Launch Weekend ends with 4 teams perfect

The Call of Duty League’s Launch Weekend came to a close at the Minneapolis Armory on Sunday, but not before one international team established itself as an early-season power against another international squad.

The Paris Legion opened play Sunday against fellow Saturday winner the London Royal Ravens, but it wasn’t much of a contest as the Legion pulled off a 3-0 sweep to improve to 2-0.

The game was closer than the score would indicate, however, as the Legion won 250-214 on Hardpoint on Rammaza, then got by London on Search and Destroy Arklov Peak 6-4. The third game was another close one, but again Paris came out on top 191-169 on Domination on Gun Runner. London fell to 1-1.

The rest of the day saw some pretty one-sided scores, as well, with the Chicago Huntsmen beating OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0, the Atlanta FaZe topping the New York Subliners 3-1 and the Minnesota RØKKR handing the Toronto Ultra a 3-1 loss.

The day’s second game offered a bit more intrigue than your typical matchup, as former teammates and a former owner faced off. Seth “Scump” Abner spent a combined seven-plus year with OpTic Gaming but in October moved to the Huntsman. The move reunited him with Chicago Huntsmen CEO Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez, who used to hold the same position with OpTic Gaming.

And on Sunday, the former OpTic stars took it to their former employer, winning 250-176 on Hardpoint Azhir Cave, 6-2 on Search and Destroy Piccadilly, and then 193-186 on Domination on Hackney Yard in the closest game of the match.

The loss drops OpTic Gaming Los Angeles to 0-2 and sees the Huntsmen open 2-0.

The day’s third matchup was a battle of East Coast teams, and once again the match started out rather one-sided. The FaZe beat the Subliners 250-211 on Hardpoint Gun Runner and 6-0 on Search and Destroy Piccadilly. New York avoided elimination with a 201-136 win on Domination Hackney Yard, but Atlanta put the match away with a 250-122 win on Hardpoint St. Petrograd. FaZe started off with a quick 128-11 lead as the Subliners could not find an answer for the fast-paced play style of Atlanta.

Like the match before, the winner improved to 2-0 while the loser remained winless through two matches.

In Sunday’s finale, a pair of northern teams hooked up when the Toronto faced host Minnesota.

The first game showcased yet another nail-biter Hardpoint match as the RØKKR edge out a 250-229 victory thanks to a five-kill streak from Adam “Assault” Garcia to lock down the remaining seconds of the game at Hackney Yard. Call of Duty veteran Nicholas “Classic” DiConstanzo took control of Game 2 for the Toronto Ultra, making 15 kills in a 6-3 win on Search and Destroy on Rammaza to even the match at 1-1. Another close game ensued, but Minnesota topped Toronto 188-172. The RØKKR put the match away with a dominating 250-125 win on Hardpoint Azhir Cave.

CDL action resumes Saturday, Feb. 8, in London, with the following eight teams competing in the first “Home Series” event:

Chicago Huntsmen

Dallas Empire

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerrillas

New York Subliners

Paris Legion

Seattle Surge

Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League standings

Through Week 1

Atlanta FaZe (2-0, 6-1 in games)

Chicago Hunstmen (2-0, 6-1)

Minnesota RØKKR (2-0, 6-2)

Paris Legion (2-0, 6-2)

Florida Mutineers (1-1, 5-5)

London Royal Ravens (1-1, 3-3)

Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-1, 4-5)

Toronto Ultra (1-1, 4-5)

Seattle Surge (0-2, 4-6)

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (0-2, 2-6)

Dallas Empire (0-2, 1-6)

New York Subliners (0-2, 1-6)

—Field Level Media