Huntsmen cap unbeaten weekend for Week 2 tourney title

The Chicago Huntsmen proved unstoppable en route to finishing unbeaten to win the Week 2 weekend tournament of the Call of Duty League in London on Sunday.

In the first of 12 hosted eight-team tournaments during the inaugural regular season, the Huntsmen dispatched the Paris Legion 3-2 in the semifinals and the Dallas Empire 3-0 in the final to earn 50 league points.

The Huntsmen finished a 4-0 weekend by sweeping the Empire in the championship best-of-five match. Chicago won a tight opener 250-239 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, then won 6-5 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, before finishing the sweep by winning 193-156 on St. Petrograd Domination.

Each eight-team tournament features two groups with a double-elimination format in group play, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Sunday’s single-elimination playoff bracket.

Each of the league’s 12 franchises will host a weekend tournament once, except the London Royal Ravens, who will host again in the penultimate week. The two Los Angeles franchises will host jointly on March 7-8.

The Huntsmen, the Group A champions of the group stage, opened Sunday by facing Paris, the Group B runner-up, in the semifinals. Chicago lost the opener 250-216 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint before winning 6-2 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, then took a 2-1 lead via a 215-110 win on St. Petrograd Domination. The Huntsmen fell 250-239 on Gun Runner Hardpoint to even the match, but won the decider 6-0 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

In the other semifinal, the Group A runner-up Empire knocked off the Group B champion Royal Ravens after coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Dallas dropped the first two 250-242 on Rammaza Hardpoint and 6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. But Dallas rallied for three straight victories, winning 211-162 on Hackney Yard Domination, 250-195 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, and 6-5 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy.

Paris had advanced earlier in the day, making it out of the Group B losers bracket by ousting the Toronto Ultra 3-1 and the New York Subliners 3-0. Dallas earned its semifinal berth by winning just one time before the tournament semifinal round, beating the Seattle Surge 3-1.

In addition to the Huntsmen earning 50 points for the weekend, the Empire were awarded 30 points for second place, the Legion and Royal Ravens each notched 20, and the Surge and Subliners scored 10.

