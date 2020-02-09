Ravens, Huntsmen reach semifinals at CDL London

The host London Royal Ravens and Chicago Huntsmen each went 2-0 to reach the semifinals, as Week 2 of the Call of Duty League began Saturday.

This weekend marks the first of 12 hosted tournaments during the inaugural regular season, with eight teams participating each week. Each of the league’s 12 franchises will host once except the Royal Ravens, who will host again in the penultimate week. The two Los Angeles franchises will joint-host Feb. 22-23.

Each eight-team tournament features two groups with a double-elimination format in group play, with the top two teams from each group advancing to Sunday’s single-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-five.

The Huntsmen won Group A on Saturday by sweeping the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 (250-158 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-3 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, and 169-167 on Hackney Yard Domination) and taking down the Dallas Empire 3-1 (250-151 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-5 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, 160-210 on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-175 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint).

The Royal Ravens required a bit more work to win Group B, first beating the Toronto Ultra 3-1 (250-221 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-4 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, 173-209 on Gun Runner Domination and 250-181 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint) and then rallying for a reverse sweep to beat the New York Subliners 3-2. New York took Rammaza Hardpoint 250-187 and St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-5 to take control, but London came back with wins of 202-152 on Hackney Yard Domination, 250-135 on the same map in Hardpoint and 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy to win it.

In other opening matches, the Empire swept the Seattle Surge, and the Subliners beat the Paris Legion 3-1. The Surge will face the Guerrillas and the Legion will follow against the Ultra in elimination matches early Sunday. The winners will play the Empire and the Subliners, respectively, for the final semifinals spots.

The Huntsmen will face the Group B runner-up, and the Royal Ravens will face the other Group A entrant, with the winners then meeting in the final on Sunday night.

