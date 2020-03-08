OpTic, FaZe reach playoffs at CDL Los Angeles

With help from their home crowd, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles engineered a reverse sweep of their crosstown rivals and then swept their second match Saturday to reach the semifinals in Week 4 of the Call of Duty League at the Shrine Expo Hall near downtown L.A.

The Atlanta FaZe — who won as tournament hosts in their last appearance in late February — also reached the semifinals, remaining undefeated with a pair of 3-0 sweeps. But OpTic stole the show in their dramatic first encounter with the Los Angeles Guerrillas by rallying from the brink of defeat.

The weekend’s co-hosts faced off in an opening match in Group A, and the Guerrillas quickly took a 2-0 lead with a 250-234 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint and 6-5 victory on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. But OpTic turned things around in a hurry, taking Hackney Yard Domination 186-132 and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-186 before closing it out with a 6-3 victory on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

The victory moved OpTic into the Group A winners’ final against the Minnesota RØKKR, who dispatched the Seattle Surge 3-1 in their opening match. OpTic made quick work of the RØKKR, claiming Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-208, Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-3 and St. Petrograd Domination 174-142 for the sweep.

In Group B, the FaZe cruised by the Florida Mutineers in their opening match before sweeping the Dallas Empire in a slightly tighter battle.

Against the Mutineers, Atlanta won St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-220, Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-1 and Gun Runner Domination 179-128. The FaZe followed with wins of 250-241 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint, 6-3 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy and 149-139 on Hackney Yard Domination to handle the Empire, who beat the New York Subliners 3-1 in their opening match.

Atlanta is now 6-0 on the season and has dropped just four of 22 total maps.

Sunday’s action begins with the Empire facing the Mutineers for the right to battle OpTic in the semifinals. The Mutineers stayed alive with a 3-1 win over the Subliners in Group B’s lower bracket late Saturday. Later Sunday, the Surge — who swept the Guerrillas in Group A’s lower bracket — will battle the RØKKR for the right to face the FaZe.

Sunday evening’s Grand Final, which is also best-of-five, will award $50,000 and 50 league points to the winner, with the runner-up claiming $30,000 and 30 points. The third- and fourth-place teams will each get $10,000 and 20 points, while fifth and sixth places get no money and 10 points. The Guerrillas and Subliners, the seventh- and eighth-place finishers, received no money or points.

