FaZe start off strong in Subliners' "home" series

The first-place Atlanta FaZe prevailed Friday to reach the Group A upper-bracket final in the New York Subliners “home” series in Call of Duty League play.

Atlanta dispatched the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-1 to advance in Group A. The FaZe will face Toronto on Saturday after the Ultra recorded a 3-1 win over the Paris Legion.

Group B also featured two teams winning by 3-1 scores. The Chicago Huntsmen knocked off the London Royal Ravens, while the Subliners defeated the Minnesota Rokkr.

In its match, Atlanta jumped ahead early with a 250-210 win in Hardpoint before the Guerrillas evened the score with a 6-4 triumph in Search and Destroy, with both maps on Gun Runner.

The FaZe took a 2-1 edge with a 168-150 victory in Hackney Yard Domination before closing it out by posting a 250-200 decision in Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

Toronto started strong in its match with a 250-189 victory in Gunner Hardpoint before Paris knotted the match with a 6-3 triumph in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

The Ultra pulled out a 157-147 win in St. Petrograd Domination to take the lead and finished off the Legion with a 250-237 victory in Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

In Group B, the Subliners jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Minnesota by notching a 250-144 win in Gun Runner Hardpoint and a 6-3 victory in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

The Rokkr stayed in the match with a 159-141 win in Hackney Yard Domination before New York ended it with a strong 250-157 victory in Rammaza Hardpoint.

Chicago will be New York’s opponent on Saturday, having spotted London a 250-201 decision on Gun Runner Hardpoint before winning three straight.

The Huntsmen won 6-2 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, 164-149 on St. Petrograd Domination and 250-210 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

London and Minnesota will face in a Group B elimination match on Saturday, while Paris and Los Angeles will square off in Group A.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 10:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 230 points

2. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

T3. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 90 points

7. New York Subliners, 80 points

8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

9. Paris Legion, 60 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 50 points

—Field Level Media