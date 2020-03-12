Call of Duty League switches to online-only matches

The Call of Duty League canceled all home series due to the coronavirus pandemic while announcing Thursday that all scheduled live events are moving to online-only competition.

All online events will be broadcast live, with dates to be announced.

The league said in a statement, “Call of Duty League has seen firsthand the power of our live events in our inaugural season, and will return to city-based competition in front of live audiences as soon as it is safe and logistically possible.

In the interim, Call of Duty League is confident it will continue to deliver fans what they want: amazing competition between the best players, competing at the highest level, for the right to be considered the greatest team on earth.”

CDL commissioner Johanna Faries added in a statement, “The COVID-19 crisis has posed incredibly serious challenges to so many people around the globe, and the Call of Duty League community has felt its impact as well. The decision to shift upcoming live events to online competition was a difficult one for all of us, but done with the goal of ensuring the wellbeing of our incredible fans, players, coaches, employees, and partners.

“We plan to publish more information about upcoming online matches soon, still broadcast live on our YouTube channel. We understand how disappointing this may be for our fans who planned to attend upcoming live Home Series matches. Our goal is to be back with live events as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, let’s continue to support our teams and players in doing what they do so well.”

Through four weeks of the CDL season, the Chicago Huntsmen and the Atlanta FaZe are tied for first place with 90 points. The Huntsmen won the Week 2 competition in London, and the FaZe won their home series in Week 3.

The Dallas Empire, the Week 4 winners in Los Angeles, sit in third place with 80 points. The Minnesota R0KKR (70 points) hold fourth place, with the Paris Legion and Florida Mutineers (50 points apiece) tied for fifth.

