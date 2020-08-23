FaZe, Empire survive to reach CDL upper final

The top two seeds, the Atlanta FaZe and the Dallas Empire, each survived five-map battles on Saturday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the Call of Duty League playoffs.

Making their playoff debuts after each earning double byes, the No. 1 FaZe outlasted the No. 4 Chicago Huntsmen 3-2, and the No. 2 Empire rallied past the No. 7 Toronto Ultra to win by the same margin in a pair of thrilling upper-bracket matches. The two victors will meet Aug. 29 with the winner heading to the grand final.

In lower-bracket action Saturday, No. 9 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles swept the No. 8 Minnesota Rokkr, and the No. 6 London Royals Ravens dispatched the No. 10 Paris Legion 3-1. OpTic will face the No. 3 Florida Mutineers on Sunday — with the winner facing Chicago later in the day — and London will battle the No. 5 New York Subliners, with Toronto awaiting the winner.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams and runs through Aug. 30, when a champion will be crowned and awarded the $1.5 million grand prize. The field will be narrowed to a final four on Sunday, with those four advancing to play in championship weekend, Aug. 29-30.

All matches are best-of-five until the final, which will be best-of-nine. The winners-bracket champion will start with a one-map lead over the losers-bracket champion in the final.

Atlanta opened Saturday’s action with a seesaw battle against Chicago. After the FaZe took Rammaza Hardpoint 250-177, the Huntsmen took Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-5. Atlanta grabbed Gun Runner Domination 167-150, but Chicago again leveled it with a 250-196 win on St. Petrograd Hardpoint. In the deciding map, the FaZe took Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-4.

The Empire also took their first map against the Ultra, 250-182 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, but Toronto responded with a pair of close wins — 6-4 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 158-155 on Gun Runner Domination — to take a 2-1 lead. Facing defeat, Dallas finished red hot, dominating Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-107 and Picadilly Search and Destroy 6-2.

In the lower bracket, OpTic made quick work of the Rokkr with victories of 250-244 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, 6-1 on Picadilly Search and Destroy and 161-147 on Hackney Yard Domination.

The Royal Ravens claimed Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-211 and Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-2 for a quick 2-0 lead over the Legion. Paris responded with a 187-112 victory on Hackney Yard Domination, but London closed it out 250-128 on Rammaza Hardpoint.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. TBD — $300,000

7-8. TBD — $175,000

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media