Huntsmen, Royal Ravens advance to CDL final four

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ run to Championship Weekend came up one point short, as the No. 9 seed fell to the fourth-seeded Chicago Huntsmen on Sunday in the final match of the weekend at the inaugural Call of Duty League playoffs.

The Huntsmen will be joined by the London Royal Ravens, who will be the only team not to finish the season in the top four to make it to next weekend.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams and runs through Aug. 30, when a champion will be crowned and awarded the $1.5 million grand prize. After the top two seeds, Atlanta and Dallas, advanced to the final four on Saturday, Sunday began with six teams playing for the two losers-bracket spots in Championship Weekend.

All matches are best-of-five until the final, which will be best-of-nine. The winners-bracket champion will start with a one-map lead over the losers-bracket champion in the final.

Sunday began with London playing the New York Subliners playing in the day’s first elimination match, and it set the tone for what was to come with a five-map thriller. After the Royal Ravens won 250-180 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, the Subliners got the next two maps — 6-4 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy and 176-145 on Gun Runner Domination. But London stayed alive with a 250-209 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then advanced with a 6-1 win on Rammaza Search and Destroy.

In the other third-round match, the Florida Mutineers tried to avoid being the first top-four seed eliminated. But that hope quickly evaporated, as OpTic swept the Mutineers and sent Florida home with a 1-6 record in maps and back-to-back losses after securing a first-round bye. OpTic began with a 250-214 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, then followed that up with a 6-1 win on Gun Runner Search and Destroy, and finished off the sweep with a 158-154 win on Hackney Yard Domination.

In the first losers-bracket semifinal, the Toronto Ultra got the first map with a 250-230 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint. But it was all Royal Ravens from there, as London won 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy, 155-146 on Gun Runner Domination, and finally 250-179 on Gun Runner Hardpoint.

Then came what the Call of Duty League called “one of the WILDEST series in Call of Duty history,” on its Twitter feed, as a team that earned a first-round by (Chicago) took a team that began its postseason in the elimination bracket and was seeking its fourth straight win (OpTic). The Huntsmen took Map 1 with a narrow 250-241 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint. OpTic responded with a 6-4 win on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and 160-134 win on St. Petrograd Domination. Chicago forced a fifth map with a 250-218 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then escaped to the final four with a 6-5 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

In that last map, both teams were down to one player with Dylan “Envoy” Hannon killing Thomas “TJHaLy” Haly to win in it.

The Huntsmen and Royal Ravens will start Championship Weekend with the losers-bracket final next Saturday. The FaZe and Empire will then play in the winners-bracket final in the following match. The winner of Chicago-London will face the loser of Atlanta-Dallas in Saturday’s third match, with the winner facing the winners-bracket champion in the final on Sunday.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Toronto Ultra — $300,000

7-8. New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers — $175,000

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media