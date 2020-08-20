Legion, OpTic LA advance on Day 1 of CDL playoffs

Day 1 of the inaugural Call of Duty League playoffs was upset-free Wednesday, as the league’s two lowest-seeded teams were bounced in the first round of the losers bracket.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and the Paris Legion, seeded ninth and 10th, respectively, after finishing the regular season with 100 points apiece, knocked off the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas, each of whom finished the season with 50 points. Paris swept Seattle 3-0, and OpTic edged the Guerrillas 3-2.

The Surge and Guerrillas will be the only teams not to receive any prize money for their playoff finish.

OpTic and Paris will next play their next matches Saturday, as the next two days will see the winners bracket begin to sort itself out.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket includes all 12 CDL teams and runs through Aug. 30, when a champion will be crowned and awarded the $1.5 million grand prize.

The top two teams in the regular season, the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire, received double byes and will begin play Saturday in the winners-bracket semifinals. The Florida Mutineers and Chicago Huntsmen, the third- and fourth-place finishers, received a single bye and begin play Friday in the winners-bracket quarterfinals.

Teams finishing the regular season seeded fifth through eighth begin their tournaments Thursday in the first round of the winners bracket, while teams finishing ninth through 12th started their tournaments in the losers bracket Wednesday and will be eliminated with a single loss.

The field will be narrowed down to a final four on Sunday, with those four advancing to play in championship weekend, Aug. 29-30. All matches are best-of-five until the final, which will be best-of-nine. The winners-bracket champion will start with a one-map lead over the losers-bracket champion in the final.

On Wednesday, the Legion opened play against Surge. Paris dominated the first map, winning 250-110 on Gun Runner Hardpoint. The Legion followed that with a 6-4 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy then wrapped things up with a 153-151 win on Hackney Yard Domination.

The all-L.A. match was a much more competitive affair, however, with OpTic answering the Guerrillas’ match-opening, 250-217 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint with a 6-4 win on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and a 169-155 win on St. Petrograd Domination. The Guerrillas avoided elimination with a 250-151 win on St. Petrograd Hardpoint, but OpTic won the deciding map, 6-4 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy.

Thursday will feature the only two teams outside the top four to win a weekend series, as the Toronto Ultra face the London Royal Ravens in the day’s first match, and the New York Subliners play the Minnesota Rokkr in the second. New York was the first non-top four team to win a weekend, claiming its “home” series in early July. Toronto won its “home” series to finish up the regular season almost four weeks ago.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. TBD — $300,000

7-8. TBD — $175,000

9-10. TBD — $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media