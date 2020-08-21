Subliners, Ultra advance at CDL playoffs

The New York Subliners and the Toronto Ultra each won by a 3-1 margin on Thursday to advance to the second round of the upper bracket at the inaugural Call of Duty League playoffs.

The fifth-seeded Subliners sunk the eighth-seeded Minnesota Rokkr, while the seventh-seeded Ultra upset the sixth-seeded London Royal Ravens on the opening day of upper-bracket play. The playoffs began with lower-bracket action on Wednesday.

The Subliners move on to face the No. 4 Chicago Huntsmen, with the Ultra drawing the No. 3 Florida Mutineers, both on Friday. The Mutineers and Huntsmen each earned byes with their regular-season finishes.

The Rokkr will face Optic Gaming Los Angeles while the Royal Ravens battle the Paris Legion in Saturday’s second round of the lower bracket.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket includes all 12 CDL teams and runs through Aug. 30, when a champion will be crowned and awarded the $1.5 million grand prize.

The top two teams in the regular season, the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire, received double byes and will begin play Saturday in the winners-bracket semifinals. The field will be narrowed down to a final four on Sunday, with those four advancing to play in championship weekend, Aug. 29-30.

All matches are best-of-five until the final, which will be best-of-nine. The winners-bracket champion will start with a one-map lead over the losers-bracket champion in the final.

The Subliners opened with a 250-228 victory on Rammaza Hardpoint, but the Rokkr leveled it with a 6-1 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. After New York claimed St. Petrograd Domination 170-130, Minnesota pushed hard late on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, but the Subliners closed with a flourish to win it 250-248.

The Ultra opened against the Royal Ravens with a 250-158 victory on Gun Runner Hardpoint before London bounced back to win Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-3. But Toronto proved too strong, taking Gun Runner Domination 176-134 and Hackney Yard Hardponit 250-199 to close out the win.

Friday’s upper-bracket matches:

No. 4 Chicago Huntsmen vs. No. 5 New York Subliners

No. 3 Florida Mutineers vs. No. 7 Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. TBD — $300,000

7-8. TBD — $175,000

9-10. TBD — $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media