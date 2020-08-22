Ultra surprise Mutineers in CDL playoffs

The Toronto Ultra continued their hot run with a 3-1 win over the Florida Mutineers at the inaugural Call of Duty League playoffs on Friday, advancing to the winners bracket semifinals while sending one of the top four seeds to the losers bracket.

The Chicago Huntsmen were the day’s other winners, needing five maps to dispose of the New York Subliners in the other winners bracket Round 2 matchup.

Chicago, which had a first-round bye, will on Saturday face No. 1 overall seed Atlanta, which has had a bye to this point. The Ultra will play the No. 2 seed and other double-bye recipient, the Dallas Empire, in the other winners bracket semifinal.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams and runs through Aug. 30, when a champion will be crowned and awarded the $1.5 million grand prize. The field will be narrowed to a final four on Sunday, with those four advancing to play in championship weekend, Aug. 29-30.

All matches are best-of-five until the final, which will be best-of-nine. The winners-bracket champion will start with a one-map lead over the losers-bracket champion in the final.

In Friday’s first match, the Subliners opened with a 250-168 victory on Rammaza Hardpoint, then lost a narrow 6-5 contest on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. After taking Gun Runner Domination 149-145, the Huntsmen gave it back as New York won 250-231 on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. In the deciding map, Chicago dominated on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, winning 6-2 to advance.

In the second match, the Ultra took Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-232, then dropped Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-4 as the Mutineers evened the match up. Hackney Yard Domination saw a tight battle, with the Ultra emerging victorious 161-156 to move a map from victory. Map 4 — St. Petrograd Hardpoint — was one of the maps of the season. With the map down to the final seconds, the Mutineers held a 249-245 lead, but the Ultra won the last five points to take the map 250-249.

The Ultra, which played its way into the winners bracket by winning the final regular-season weekend series, have won twice in as many days and are the only team outside the top four still without a loss in the playoffs.

Saturday will see four matches played, with the London Royal Ravens facing the Paris Legion and the Minnesota Rokkr taking on OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in a pair of elimination games. Then the top-seeded FaZe face the Huntsmen and the No. 2 Dallas Empire take on the Ultra. The winners of the latter two matches will book spots in championship weekend. The losers will play again Sunday.

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. TBD — $300,000

7-8. TBD — $175,000

9-10. TBD — $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

—Field Level Media