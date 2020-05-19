CDL confirms all 12 teams to compete in playoffs

The Call of Duty League confirmed Tuesday that all 12 teams will advance to the playoffs of the inaugural season.

The original plan called for eight teams to advance from the regular season. With the change, the standings will now determine each team’s position in the final tournament.

The double-elimination tournament will take place online in August, with the first- and second-placed teams automatically skipping the first two rounds of the winners bracket.

The third- and fourth-place teams get byes through the opening round of the winners bracket while the fifth- through eighth-place teams will begin in Round 1 of the winners bracket. The bottom four teams will start in the losers bracket.

A new playoff prize pool was announced:

1. $2 million

2. $1 million

4. $300,000

5-6. $200,000

7-8. $125,000

9-10. $75,000

11-12. no prize money

The Seattle “homestand” begins Friday, kicking off the second half of the regular season. The weekend’s eight-team field consists of the Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Minnesota Rokkr, Los Angeles Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, Chicago Huntsmen and Paris Legion.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 7:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 170 points

2. Dallas Empire, 150 points

3. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 110 points

5. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

6. Paris Legion, 60 points

T7. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 50 points

T7. London Royal Ravens, 50 points

T9. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

T9. Seattle Surge, 40 points

T9. New York Subliners, 40 points

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points

The CDL also announced that all 12 teams will compete in quads in an exclusive 48-player lobby to determine the top professional team in Warzone.

Warzone Weekend is a $10,000, winner-takes-all event leading to the final day of the Seattle “home” series.

