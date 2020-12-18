Five majors highlight upcoming 2021 CDL season

Five high-stakes majors will highlight Call of Duty League action when the 2021 season kicks off next month.

All 12 city-based teams will compete in the five major tournaments, with preceding home series events serving as group play for each major. Additionally, teams still will earn CDL points for every match win throughout the season. Team standings will carry even more importance in 2021, as only the top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.

In an announcement Friday, the CDL noted that all majors will be double-elimination format and tournament seeding will be based on head-to-head, group-play matches that will take place over three home series weeks leading up to each major.

The regular season will be divided into five stages -- each culminating in a major -- during which all teams will compete in five group-play matches to determine seeding for each major. Along with CDL points for each match win throughout the season, teams can earn additional points based on their performance at majors.

Points totals will be critical as teams vie for a top-eight spot to reach the playoffs.

The CDL’s inaugural season was paused following Week 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with home series canceled in multiple cities. The season restarted in April and concluded in August with the Dallas Empire beating the Atlanta FaZe to capture the $1.5 million prize and CDL championship title.

--Field Level Media