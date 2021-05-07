Subliners, Rokkr open CDL Stage 3, Week 3 with wins

The New York Subliners and Minnesota Rokkr opened Stage 3, Week 3 of the Call of Duty League with victories Thursday.

The Subliners defeated OpTic Chicago 3-1 in Group B and the Rokkr topped the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2 in the opener of the Dallas Home Series in Group A.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

The Subliners opened with a 250-92 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint and then took Express Search and Destroy 6-2. OpTic Chicago responded with a 3-1 win on Checkmate Control before the Subliners took the match with a 250-230 decision on Moscow Hardpoint.

The Rokkr opened with a 250-198 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint but then dropped a 6-5 decision to the Guerrillas on Moscow Search and Destroy. The Rokkr took Raid Control 3-2 before L.A. responded with a 250-145 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. The Rokkr clinched with a 6-4 win on Miami Search and Destroy.

Stage 3 action continues Friday with two matches:

Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

Seattle Surge vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-1, +11

2. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-6, 0

3. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-2, 8-9, -1

4. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-3, 7-9, -2

5. Florida Mutineers, 1-2, 4-7, -3

6. Paris Legion, 1-3, 5-10, -5

Group B:

T1. New York Subliners 3-1, 11-6, +5

T1. Los Angeles Thieves 3-1, 11-7, +4

3. Atlanta FaZe, 2-1, 8-7, +1

4. OpTic Chicago 2-2, 8-7, +1

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Seattle Surge 0-3, 2-9, -7

