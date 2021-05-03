Toronto Ultra remain unbeaten in CDL Stage 3

The Toronto Ultra maintained their unbeaten status in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3 by recording a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Rokkr on Sunday.

The Paris Legion, host of the series, registered a 3-1 triumph over the Florida Mutineers. The Los Angeles Thieves were also 3-1 winners over OpTic Chicago.

Toronto (4-0 Group A) lost 250-203 in Raid Hardpoint before sweeping the last three competitions. The Ultra won 6-1 on Checkmate Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-135 on Apocalypse Hardpoint as Minnesota fell to 1-2.

In another Group A match, the Legion (1-3) recorded their first victory and started off with a 250-218 win on Garrison Hardpoint. The Mutineers (1-2) knotted it up when a 6-5 victory on Moscow Search and Destroy before Paris took over with wins of 3-1 on Raid Control and 250-119 on Moscow Search and Destroy.

In Group B play, Los Angeles (3-1) started with a 250-205 victory on Checkmate Hardpoint before Optic Chicago (2-1) notched a 6-3 win on Express Search and Destroy. The Thieves moved ahead with a 3-2 victory on Raid Control before rolling to a 250-117 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 4-0, 12-1, +11

2. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-6, 0

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-2, 5-6, -1

T3. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-2, 5-7, -2

T3. Florida Mutineers, 1-2, 4-7, -3

6. Paris Legion, 1-3, 5-10, -5

Group B:

1. Los Angeles Thieves 3-1, 11-7, +4

T2. New York Subliners 2-1, 8-5, +3

T2. OpTic Chicago 2-1, 7-4, +3

T2. Atlanta FaZe, 2-1, 8-7, +1

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Seattle Surge 0-3, 2-9, -7

--Field Level Media