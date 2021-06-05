Legion, Subliners post victories at CDL Stage 4

The New York Subliners rallied to improve to 2-0 and Paris Legion earned their first win Friday in the Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 2.

The Subliners were 3-2 victors over the Florida Mutineers while Legion handled the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1. The Mutineers fell to 2-1.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin of best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

The Subliners dropped the first map to the Mutineers, 250-234 on Apocalypse Hardpoint but responded with a 6-3 win on Standoff Search and Destroy. But again the Mutineers trailed after losing on Raid Control 3-2. But they rebounded with a 250-228 victory on Checkmate Hardpoint and 6-2 on Express Search and Destroy.

Legion also dropped the first map to the Thieves but took the next three for the match. Thieves won Moscow Hardpoint 250-218 before Legion took over. Legion won Raid Search and Destroy 6-3, Garrison Control 3-2, and Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-169.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

Legion vs. OpTic Chicago

Seattle Surge vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Toronto Ultra vs. London Royal Ravens

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 3-0, 9-1, +8 -- 30 points

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-1, 4-5, -1 -- 10 points

T2. OpTic Chicago, 1-1, 3-3, 0 -- 10 points

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 3-4, -1 -- 10 points

T2 Paris Legion, 1-2, 5-7, -2 -- 10 points

6. Seattle Surge, 0-2, 2-6, -4 -- 0 points

Group B

1. New York Subliners, 2-0, 6-3, +3 -- 20 points

T2. Florida Mutineers, 2-1, 8-5, +3 -- 20 points

T2. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

4. Toronto Ultra, 1-1, 5-3, +2 -- 10 points

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 2-6, -4 -- 0 points

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-2, 1-6, -5 -- 0 points

