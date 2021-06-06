Ultra earn sweep over Royal Ravens at CDL Stage 4

The Toronto Ultra, OpTic Chicago and Minnesota Rokkr earned wins Saturday in the Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 2.

Ultra swept the London Royal Ravens, OpTic downed Paris Legion and the Rokkr took down the Seattle Surge.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin of best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

On Saturday, the Ultra breezed past the Royal Ravens, 250-138 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy, and 3-1 on Garrison Control.

OpTic took the opener 250-240 on Garrison Hardpoint and then Standoff Search and Destroy 6-2. Legion responded with a 3-1 win on Raid Control before OpTic clinched, 250-156 on Moscow Hardpoint.

The Rokkr had to rebound after dropping the opening map to Seattle, 250-205 on Moscow Hardpoint. Rokkr responded strong, 6-2 on Raid Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-221 on Checkmate Hardpoint.

Three matches are scheduled for Sunday:

Guerrillas vs. Mutineers

Thieves vs. FaZe

Empire vs. Subliners

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 3-0, 9-1, +8 -- 30 points

T2. OpTic Chicago, 2-1, 6-4, +2 -- 20 points

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-1, 4-5, -1 -- 10 points

5. Paris Legion, 1-3, 6-10, -4 -- 10 points

6. Seattle Surge, 0-3, 3-9, -6 -- 0 points

Group B

T1. New York Subliners, 2-0, 6-3, +3 -- 20 points

T1. Florida Mutineers, 2-1, 8-5, +3 -- 20 points

T1. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-5, +1 -- 20 points

T1. Toronto Ultra, 2-1, 8-3, +5 -- 20 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 0-3, 2-9, -7 -- 0 points

T6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-2, 1-6, -5 -- 0 points

--Field Level Media