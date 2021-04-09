Empire, Ultra earn winners-bracket victories in CDL Stage 2 Major

The Toronto Ultra and Dallas Empire earned first-round winners-bracket victories Thursday in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major, and the Los Angeles Thieves and Seattle Surge stayed alive with losers-bracket wins.

The Ultra topped OpTic Chicago 3-1, and the Empire swept the New York Subliners 3-0. Toronto advances to oppose the Atlanta FaZe on Friday in the second round of the winners bracket while Dallas will square off with the Minnesota Rokkr.

The Thieves pulled a reverse sweep to knock out the London Royal Ravens 3-2, and the Surge got past the Florida Mutineers 3-1. On Friday, Seattle will face Chicago before Los Angeles takes on New York in losers-bracket third-round action.

The winner of the eight-team, $500,000 major will pocket $200,000 and 75 CDL points. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, a best-of-five showdown on Sunday.

The Empire downed the Subliners 250-215 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-0 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control. Dallas’ Cuyler “Huke” Garland produced 63 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential while Canada’s Obaid “Asim” Asim had 65 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential for New York.

OpTic opened with a 250-236 win on Checkmate Hardpoint before Toronto came back to take Moscow Search and Destroy 6-5, Raid Control 3-1 and Raid Hardpoint 250-234. Denmark’s Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jonsson notched 88 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential for the Ultra. Seth “Scump” Abner wound up with 90 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential for Chicago.

The Royal Ravens powered to a 250-163 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint and a 6-2 victory on Miami Search and Destroy before the Thieves rallied. Los Angeles captured Checkmate Control 3-1, Raid Hardpoint 250-189 and Moscow Search and Destroy 6-4. On the decisive map, the Thieves’ Kenneth “Kenny” Williams logged eight kills and a plus-3 K-D differential. Scotland’s Sean “Seany” O’Connor and England’s Zach “Zed” Denyer each had eight kills and a plus-1 K-D differential for London on the final map.

After the Mutineers prevailed 250-244 on Moscow Hardpoint, the Express claimed Express Search and Destroy 6-5, Garrison Control 3-1 and Checkmate Hardpoint 250-222. Canada’s Peirce “Gunless” Hillman logged 81 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential for Seattle. The United States’ Joseph “Owakening” Conley produced 80 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential for Florida.

