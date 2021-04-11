FaZe advance to CDL Stage 2 Major grand finals, ROKKR stun OpTic

Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will join the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire for the final day of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major after advancing through the lower bracket on Saturday.

Atlanta advanced to Sunday’s Grand Finals by beating Dallas 3-1 in the winners bracket final.

That result dropped the Empire down to the elimination finals. The winner of Toronto-Minnesota in Round 5 Sunday will move on to face the Empire for a shot at the Grand Finals.

If Dallas advances, it would create a rematch of last month’s Stage One Major finals, in which the FaZe took down the Empire 5-2.

The victorious team will earn 75 CDL points and a grand prize of $200,000. The Grand Finals will be the first team to five wins, after the rest of the series featured best-of-five matchups.

In Saturday’s action, Minnesota upset OpTic Chicago in Round 4 with a 3-2 series win. Minnesota trailed in the final Search and Destroy 5-3 before mounting its first comeback. Then, with Chicago at a 3-1 man advantage, Minnesota’s Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi secured a triple kill to take both the map and the series.

Toronto swept the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 in Round 4 to advance.

The Grand Finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Sunday.

Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major prize pool and points distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points -- OpTic Chicago, Los Angeles Thieves

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- Seattle Surge, New York Subliners

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Guardians, Paris Eternal

--Field Level Media