Ultra win 3 straight maps to claim CDL Stage 2 Major title

The Toronto Ultra won the final three maps Sunday to earn a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta FaZe in the grand final of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major.

The Ultra won their first Major match before losing to the FaZe in their second match, which relegated them to the lower bracket in the double-elimination competition.

They stormed back on Sunday, however, earning a rematch with the FaZe by beating the Minnesota Rokkr and the Dallas Empire by identical 3-1 scores.

The championship earned the Ultra $200,000 and 75 CDL points, and the FaZe settled for $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

In the first map of the losers-bracket fifth round, the Rokkr jumped out to the lead with a win on Raid Hardpoint, 250-219. But then the Ultra took over, starting with a 6-4 win on Express Search and Destroy and continuing with a 3-2 victory on Raid Control. They clinched the match with a 250-155 win on Garrison Hardpoint.

Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jonsson of Denmark led the Ultra with 103 kills while Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi and Dillon “Attach” Price, both of the U.S., had 86 each for the Rokkr.

The Ultra fell behind the Dallas Empire in the losers-bracket final as well, losing 250-203 on Checkmate Hardpoint. From there, however, the Ultra won 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control, then wrapped the grand-final berth with a 250-206 win on Raid Hardpoint.

CleanX again led the Ultra with 89 kills. Cuyler “Huke” Garland led the Empire with 93 kills.

The grand final was a best-of-nine event. For a third time, the Ultra fell behind early, losing 250-198 on Garrison Hardpoint. Again they rallied, with back-to-back wins on Miami Search and Destroy (6-3) and Checkmate Control (3-2).

The FaZe struck back with consecutive victories, winning 250-147 on Apocalypse Hardpoint and 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy.

The Ultra rolled from there, however, winning 3-0 on Checkmate Control, 6-0 on Miami Search and Destroy and 250-156 on Checkmate Hardpoint.

As he had all along, CleanX led the Ultra with 136 kills. Chris “Simp” Lehr of the U.S. had 133 kills for the FaZe.

Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major prize pool and points distribution:

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points -- Toronto Ultra

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points -- Atlanta FaZe

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points -- Dallas Empire

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points -- Minnesota Rokkr

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points -- OpTic Chicago, Los Angeles Thieves

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points -- Seattle Surge, New York Subliners

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points -- Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens

11-12. no money, no CDL points -- Los Angeles Guardians, Paris Eternal

