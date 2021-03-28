Atlanta FaZe stay unbeaten in CDL Stage 2

The Atlanta FaZe won its third straight match in Group A play during the second week of Stage 2 at the Toronto home series Saturday.

FaZe (3-0), which was also unbeaten in five matches in Stage 1 competition, swept the Los Angeles Thieves (1-3) in three maps.

The Toronto Ultra (1-2) and New York Subliners (3-1) also picked up wins on Saturday.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

FaZe opened its match with a 250-155 win on Garrison Hardpoint, then took 6-3 and 3-0 wins on Raid Search and Destroy and Checkmate Control, respectively.

The Subliners defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-1. They started by winning the first two maps, 250-209 on Checkmate Hardpoint and 6-5 on Express Search and Destroy. The Ravens (2-1) fought back with a 3-2 victory on Checkmate Control, but the Subliners clinched the match 250-230 on Moscow Hardpoint.

The Ultra needed five maps and a comeback effort to defeat the Los Angeles Guerrillas (0-3).

The Ultra started out with a 250-177 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. The Guerrillas bounced back with consecutive wins on Express Search and Destroy, 6-2, and Checkmate Control, 3-0.

Facing defeat, the Ultra managed a 250-230 win on Raid Hardpoint, and then won the clincher, 6-0, on Raid Search and Destroy.

Week 2 of Stage 2 continues Sunday with three matches in Group B:

--Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

--Minnesota Rokkr vs. Dallas Empire

--Florida Mutineers vs. Optic Chicago

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 3-0 (9-1, +8)

2. New York Subliners: 3-1 (10-7, +3)

3. London Royal Ravens: 2-1 (7-4, +3)

4. Toronto Ultra: 1-2 (5-8, -3)

4. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-3 (6-11, -5)

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-3 (3-9, -6)

Group B

1. Dallas Empire: 2-0 (6-3, +3)

T2. Florida Mutineers: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T2. Seattle Surge: 1-1 (5-4, +1)

4. Optic Chicago: 1-1 (3-4, -1)

5. Paris Legion: 1-2 (5-6, -1)

6. Minnesota Rokkr: 1-2 (3-6, -3)

