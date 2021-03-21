Chicago, Dallas open CDL Stage 2 with victories

Optic Chicago and the Dallas Empire both came out on top in their respective opening matches as Week 1 continued Saturday at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2.

Chicago handed the Paris Legion their first loss of this stage in a 3-1 decision, while the Empire outlasted the Seattle Surge 3-2 -- with the Surge joining the Legion in falling to .500 at 1-1 for the stage.

In the other Saturday match, the Florida Mutineers evened their stage record to 1-1 by sweeping the last-place Minnesota Rokkr, 3-0.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

Chicago opened with a 250-184 win on Checkmate Hardpoint before Paris evened things with a 6-4 victory on Express Search and Destroy. But Optic took over with triumphs on Raid Control (3-0) and Apocalypse Hardpoint (250-225) to clinch the match.

The Empire stormed to a 2-0 lead against the Surge by taking Moscow Hardpoint (250-135) and Checkmate Search and Destroy (6-5). Seattle responded with consecutive map victories, winning 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-149 on Raid Hardpoint. But Dallas averted disaster by earning a hard-fought 6-5 win on Express Search and Destroy.

Florida dropped Minnesota to 0-2 for the stage with successive victories on Checkmate Hardpoint (250-244), Express Search and Destroy (6-5) and Checkmate Control (3-1).

Week 1 of Stage 2 concludes on Sunday with three matches:

--Los Angeles Guerillas vs. London Royal Ravens

--Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra

--Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 1-0 (3-1, +2)

2. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-0 (3-2, +1)

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-0

T3. London Royal Ravens: 0-0

5. Toronto Ultra: 0-1 (2-3, -1)

6. New York Subliners: 0-1 (1-3, -2)

Group B

1. Optic Chicago: 1-0 (3-1, +2)

2. Dallas Empire: 1-0 (3-2, +1)

T3. Florida Mutineers: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T3. Paris Legion: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T3. Seattle Surge: 1-1 (5-4, +1)

6. Minnesota Rokkr: 0-2 (0-6, -6)

--Field Level Media