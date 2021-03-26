Dallas Empire off to hot start in CDL Stage 2

The Dallas Empire improved to 2-0 in Stage 2, Week 2 Group B action of the Toronto home series with a win over Paris Legion on Thursday.

The Empire improved to 8-3 overall, alone in second place behind the Atlanta FaZe.

Also on Thursday, Minnesota Rokkr swept Optic Chicago.

The Empire won 250-200 on Garrison Hardpoint before falling to Paris Legion 6-3 on Express SND. The Empire rebounded to win 3-2 on Raid Control and 250-190 on Raid Hardpoint.

The Rokkr earned their first win in Stage 2 with a 250-81 win on Raid Hardpoint, 6-4 on Raid SND and 3-1 on Raid Control.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

Week 2 of Stage 2 picks up again on Friday with two matches:

--London Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 2-0

2. London Royal Ravens: 1-0

3. New York Subliners: 1-1

4. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-1

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-1

6. Toronto Ultra: 0-2

Group B

1. Dallas Empire: 2-0

2. Seattle Surge: 1-1

3. Florida Mutineers: 1-1

4. Optic Chicago: 1-1

5. Paris Legion: 1-2

6. Minnesota Rokkr: 1-2

--Field Level Media