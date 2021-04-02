Empire, OpTic Chicago roll to sweeps in CDL Stage 2

The Dallas Empire and OpTic Chicago rolled to sweeps Thursday to kick off the third week of Stage 2 at the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ home series.

The first-place Empire rolled past the Florida Mutineers 3-0 and OpTic Chicago swept the Seattle Surge 3-0. The Surge, Mutineers and OpTic are all now 2-2 in Group B while the Empire improved to 3-1.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

OpTic Chicago won 250-226 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-2 on Checkmate Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Raid Control. Matthew “FormaL” Piper finished with 64 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential for Chicago. Seattle’s Peirce “Gunless” Hillman produced 60 kills and a minus-6 K-D differential.

The Empire rolled to a 250-213 win on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-4 on Checkmate Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Checkmate Control. Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro logged 65 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential. Cesar “Skyz” Bueno had 60 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential for Florida.

Week 3 of Stage 2 continues Friday with two more matches:

--London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 3-0 (9-1, +8)

2. New York Subliners: 3-1 (10-7, +3)

3. London Royal Ravens: 2-1 (7-4, +3)

4. Toronto Ultra: 1-2 (5-8, -3)

4. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-3 (6-11, -5)

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-3 (3-9, -6)

Group B

1. Dallas Empire: 3-1 (11-6, +5)

T2. Seattle Surge: 2-2 (8-7, +1)

T2. Florida Mutineers: 2-2 (7-6, +1)

T2. Minnesota Rokkr: 2-2 (6-8, -2)

T2. Optic Chicago: 2-2 (6-7, -1)

6. Paris Legion: 1-3 (5-9, -4)

--Field Level Media