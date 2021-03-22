FaZe continues unbeaten run in CDL Stage 2

The Atlanta FaZe remained the Call of Duty League’s only remaining undefeated team, pulling off an impressive 3-0 sweep over the hometown Toronto Ultra Sunday in the final day of the Toronto Home Series in Stage 2.

FaZe improved to 10-0 in the regular season, including 2-0 thus far in Stage 2 play. No other team has gone a combined 7-3.

Atlanta was one of a trio of Group A winners Sunday, with the London Royal Ravens downing the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0 and the New York Subliners outlasting the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 in comeback fashion.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

FaZe was hardly tested against Ultra, earning easy wins on Garrison Hardpoint (250-143), Moscow Search and Destroy (6-3) and Raid Control (3-0). Toronto dropped to 0-2 for the stage.

The Royal Ravens also cruised in their Stage 2 opener Sunday, first taking Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-189, then winning 6-2 on Miami Hardpoint and Checkmate Control 3-2.

The day’s most hotly contested battle took place between the Subliners and Thieves.

Los Angeles looked on its way to a 2-0 stage start after winning each of the match’s first two maps, taking Checkmate Hardpoint 250-216 and Moscow Search and Destroy 6-4. But New York spoiled the Thieves’ hopes, rallying for three straight map victories -- proving unbeatable on Raid Control (3-2), Moscow Hardpoint (250-211) and Checkmate Search and Destroy (6-3).

Week 2 of Stage 2 picks up again on Thursday with three matches:

--Dallas Empire vs. Paris Legion

--Optic Chicago vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 2-0 (6-1, +5)

2. London Royal Ravens: 1-0 (3-0, +3)

3. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-1 (5-5, 0)

4. New York Subliners: 1-1 (4-5, -1)

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-1 (0-3, -3)

6. Toronto Ultra: 0-2 (2-6, -4)

Group B

1. Optic Chicago: 1-0 (3-1, +2)

2. Dallas Empire: 1-0 (3-2, +1)

T3. Florida Mutineers: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T3. Paris Legion: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T3. Seattle Surge: 1-1 (5-4, +1)

6. Minnesota Rokkr: 0-2 (0-6, -6)

--Field Level Media