London moves to 2-0 in CDL Stage 2

The London Royal Ravens continue to show a whole new energy, earning a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Thieves in Group B action during the second week of Stage 2 at the Toronto home series Friday.

The Stage 2 performance marks quite a contrast from London’s 0-5 record in Stage 1 play. The team now is 2-0 in Week 2 of Stage 2.

In the day’s other match, New York Subliners took down the other L.A. team in a 3-1 win over the Guerrillas. The Subliners moved to 2-1, good for third in Group A behind 2-0 Atlanta and New York.

The Thieves jumped out to an early lead over the Royal Ravens by winning the opening map 250-243 on Checkmate Hardpoint. London turned around the matchup by earning successive victories on Raid Search and Destroy (6-2), Checkmate Control (3-0) and Moscow Hardpoint (250-245).

The Subliners jumped ahead of the Guerillas with a first-map triumph on Checkmate Hardpoint, 250-170. After L.A. evened the match by winning 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy, New York took the final two maps with tight wins on Checkmate Control (3-2) and Garrison Hardpoint (250-241).

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

Week 2 of Stage 2 continues Saturday with three matches:

--New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

--Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

--Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 2-0 (6-1, +5)

2. London Royal Ravens: 2-0 (6-1, +5)

3. New York Subliners: 2-1 (7-6, +1)

4. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-2 (6-8, -2)

5. Toronto Ultra: 0-2 (2-6, -4)

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-2 (1-6, -5)

Group B

1. Dallas Empire: 2-0 (6-3, +3)

T2. Florida Mutineers: 1-1 (4-3, +1)

T2. Seattle Surge: 1-1 (5-4, +1)

4. Optic Chicago: 1-1 (3-4, -1)

5. Paris Legion: 1-2 (5-6, -1)

6. Minnesota Rokkr: 1-2 (3-6, -3)

--Field Level Media