Subliners grab sole possession of first in Group A in CDL Stage 2

The New York Subliners broke the deadlock at the top of Group A with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Ultra on Saturday in the third week of Stage 2 at the Guerrillas’ home series.

The Subliners improved to 4-1 to break a first-place tie with the Atlanta FaZe.

Also on Saturday, the Minnesota Rokkr needed a reverse sweep to defeat the Seattle Surge 3-2 and Paris Legion downed the Florida Mutineers 3-1.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

The Subliners opened with a 250-176 win on Raid Hardpoint and followed with a 6-4 decision on Checkmate Search and Destroy. The Ultra responded with a 3-1 win on Raid Control before the Subliners took the match with a 250-244 win on Checkmate Hardpoint.

The Rokkr trailed the Surge 2-0 after losing 250-235 on Raid Hardpoint and 6-4 on Express SND. The Rokkr began their comeback with a 3-1 win on Raid Control and followed it with a 250-197 decision on Garrison Hardpoint before completing the comeback, winning 6-2 on Miami SND.

Legion opened their match with a 250-237 win on Checkmate Hardpoint but the Mutineers evened the match with a 6-4 win on Express SND. Legion, however, won 3-1 on Garrison Control and 250-174 on Garrison Hardpoint for the win.

Week 3 of Stage 2 continues Sunday with three more matches:

--Atlanta FaZe vs. London Royal Ravens

--Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves

--OpTic Chicago vs. Dallas Empire

Group A Standings

1. New York Subliners: 4-1 (13-8, +5)

2. Atlanta FaZe: 3-1 (11-4, +7)

3. London Royal Ravens: 2-2 (7-7, even)

4. Toronto Ultra: 2-3 (9-11, -2)

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 1-3 (6-11, -5)

T5. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-3 (6-11, -5)

Group B Standings

1. Dallas Empire: 3-1 (11-6, +5)

2. Minnesota Rokkr: 3-2 (9-10, -1)

3. Optic Chicago: 2-2 (6-7, -1)

T4. Seattle Surge: 2-3 (10-10, even)

T4. Florida Mutineers: 2-3 (8-0, -1)

T4. Paris Legion: 2-3 (8-10, -2)

--Field Level Media