Surge, Mutineers tighten Group B in CDL Stage 2

The Seattle Surge and Florida Mutineers posted wins in Group B play Sunday during the second week of Stage 2 at the Toronto home series Saturday.

Those teams improved to 2-1 in the stage atop Group B, joining the Dallas Empire, who lost in the day’s other match.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

The Surge began the day with a convincing 3-0 sweep of the Paris Legion (1-2). They began with a 250-197 win on Moscow Hardpoint, and followed up with victories on Miami Search and Destroy (6-1) and Garrison Control (3-0).

The Mutineers kept pace, also getting a 3-0 sweep of Optic Chicago (1-2), although the maps were all close. They started with a 250-221 win on Raid Hardpoint, eked out a 6-5 win on Checkmate Search and Destroy, and closed out the match with a 3-2 victory on Checkmate Control.

The Empire, meanwhile, lost a hard-fought 3-2 match with the Minnesota Rokkr (2-2).

Dallas began with a 250-180 win on Checkmate Hardpoint, but the Rokkr bounced back with wins on Moscow Search and Destroy (6-3) and Raid Control (3-2).

The Empire added another Hardpoint win, this time 250-181 on Raid Hardpoint to tie the match, but the Rokkr clinched it with a 6-4 win on Express Search and Destroy.

Week 3 of Stage 2 begins Thursday with two more matches in Group B:

--Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

--Seattle Surge vs. Optic Chicago

Call of Duty League Stage 2, Toronto Home Series standings -- match W-L record (overall map W-L, map differential):

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe: 3-0 (9-1, +8)

2. New York Subliners: 3-1 (10-7, +3)

3. London Royal Ravens: 2-1 (7-4, +3)

4. Toronto Ultra: 1-2 (5-8, -3)

4. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-3 (6-11, -5)

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 0-3 (3-9, -6)

Group B

1. Dallas Empire: 2-1 (8-6, +2)

T1. Seattle Surge: 2-1 (8-4, +4)

T1. Florida Mutineers: 2-1 (7-3, +4)

4. Minnesota Rokkr: 2-2 (6-8, -2)

5. Optic Chicago: 1-2 (3-7, -4)

6. Paris Legion: 1-3 (5-9, -4)

--Field Level Media