Sweep lands FaZe into first-place tie in CDL Stage 2

The Atlanta FaZe swept its match Sunday to move into a tie for first place in its group in the third week of Stage 2 at the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ home series.

The Guerrillas also pulled off a sweep on Sunday, and Optic Chicago added a win.

The 2021 Call of Duty League is broken up into five stages, with teams competing for seeding at the major event at the end of every stage. Teams earn points for their stage results, and the top eight teams in the standings will compete in the season-ending, $2.5 million Call of Duty League Championship.

The FaZe improved to 4-1 and moved into a tie with the New York Subliners (4-1) in Group A thanks to a sweep of the London Royal Ravens. Atlanta began with a 250-119 win on Garrison Hardpoint, and followed up with victories on Express Search and Destroy (6-3) and Garrison Control (3-0).

Also in Group A, the Guerrillas (2-3) won their second straight match, this time with a sweep of the Los Angeles Thieves (1-4). The Guerrillas started with a 250-161 win on Raid Hardpoint, and clinched the match by surviving close calls on Miami Search and Destroy (6-5) and Raid Control (3-2).

In the day’s only Group B match, Optic Chicago (3-2) kept rallying and created a three-way tie for the top spot with their 3-2 win over the Dallas Empire (3-2). Also at 3-2 is the Minnesota Rokkr, which was idle on Sunday.

The Empire began the match by edging Optic 250-244 on Moscow Hardpoint. Optic rebounded with a 6-2 win on Raid Search and Destroy, but the Empire won another close call, 3-2 on Checkmate Control, to again lead, two maps to one.

Optic rolled from there, however, scoring convincing wins on Checkmate Hardpoint (250-108) and Checkmate Search and Destroy (6-1).

The Major series begins Wednesday with a pair of matches:

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Group A Standings

T1. Atlanta FaZe: 4-1 (14-4, +10)

T1. New York Subliners: 4-1 (13-8, +5)

T3. Toronto Ultra: 2-3 (9-11, -2)

T3. London Royal Ravens: 2-3 (7-10, -3)

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas: 2-3 (9-11, -2)

T5. Los Angeles Thieves: 1-4 (6-14, -8)

Group B Standings

T1. Minnesota Rokkr: 3-2 (9-10, -1)

T1. Optic Chicago: 3-2 (9-9, even)

T1. Dallas Empire: 3-2 (13-9, +4)

T4. Seattle Surge: 2-3 (10-10, even)

T4. Paris Legion: 2-3 (8-10, -2)

T4. Florida Mutineers: 2-3 (8-9, -1)

--Field Level Media