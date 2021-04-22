Empire, Ultra earn wins to open CDL London home series

The Dallas Empire and Toronto Ultra opened Stage 3 Major, Week 1 action with victories Thursday in the Call of Duty League London home series.

The Empire rallied to defeat Paris Legion 3-1 and the Ultra took down the Florida Mutineers in a sweep in Group A.

The winner of the eight-team, $500,000 major will pocket $200,000 and 75 CDL points. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, a best-of-five showdown on Sunday.

The Ultra picked up where they left off, having won Stage 2 on Sunday.

The Ultra opened with a 250-161 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. They then took Express SND 6-5 and Raid Control 3-2 to secure the sweep.

The Empire dropped the opening map, 250-111 on Garrison Hardpoint. But the Empire responded with a 6-0 win on Express SND, followed with a 3-1 victory on Checkmate Control and polished off the win, 250-135 on Checkmate Hardpoint.

Stage 3 action continues Friday with two Group B matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. OpTic Chicago

Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major standings:

Group A:

T1. Dallas Empire 1-0, 3-1, +2

T1. Toronto Ultra, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Florida Mutineers, 0-1, 0-3, -3

T3. Paris Legion, 0-1, 1-3, -2

Los Angelws Guerrillas 0-0

Minnesota Rokkr, 0-0

