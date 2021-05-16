Subliners advance to grand final in CDL Stage 3 Major

The New York Subliners were pushed to the max on Saturday as they defeated the Atlanta FaZe 3-2 to earn a spot in the grand final of the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

The Subliners and FaZe could reprise their epic match in the grand final Sunday. The FaZe drop to the loser’s finals and will play the winner of OpTic Chicago-Toronto Ultra earlier Sunday.

OpTic Chicago recorded two wins Saturday - both sweeps - to advance to the loser’s Round 5 against the Ultra. The Ultra defeated the Los Angeles Thieves 3-1 to advance.

Earlier Saturday, the Thieves defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-0.

The Subliners started strong against the FaZe, earning a 250-181 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint before winning 6-4 on Checkmate Search and Destroy. But the FaZe responded with a 3-0 win on Raid Control and leveled the match with a 250-165 victory on Raid Hardpoint. The Subliners clinched the match, 6-5, on Express Search and Destroy.

OpTic Chicago swept Dallas Empire and then swept the Florida Mutineers to advance.

OpTic won 250-151 on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-5 on Checkmate Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control to dispatch the Empire.

OpTic then steamrolled the Mutineers, 250-139 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-5 on Raid Search and Destroy, and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.

Ultra opened with a 250-14 win on Raid Hardpoint before the Thieves responded with a 6-1 decision on Miami Search and Destroy. But Ultra then took Garrison Control 3-0 and Checkmate Hardpoint 250-81 to clinch the match.

Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major prize pool, with money and Call of Duty League points

1. $200,000, 75 points

2. $120,000, 60 points

3. $80,000, 50 points

4. $40,000, 40 points

5-6. Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Thieves -- $20,000, 30 points

7-8. Dallas Empire, London Royal Ravens -- $10,000, 20 points

9-10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Minnesota Rokkr -- no money, 10 points

11-12. Seattle Surge, Paris Legion -- no money, no points

