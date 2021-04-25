OpTic Chicago sweep past Seattle Surge in CDL Stage 3

OpTic Chicago has their Stage 3 game rolling in the opening week of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3, highlighting three contests on Saturday.
OpTic Chicago posted their second convincing victory in Group B play by blanking the Seattle Surge a day after dispatching the Royal Ravens. OpTic Chicago took a 250-240 decision on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy, and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.
The match put OpTic Chicago in third place overall with a 12-7 record; Seattle is 4-10 and in 10th place.
In a Group A matchup, the Florida Mutineers stopped Minnesota Rokkr 3-1. Florida took a 250-144 win on Raid Hardpoint and prevailed 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy before falling to Minnesota 3-2 on Raid Control.
The Mutineers righted the ship to clinch the victory, taking down Rokkr 250-189 on Garrison Hardpoint.
In the day’s other Group A match, the Los Angeles Guerrillas swept Paris Legion, taking victories by 250-152 on Moscow Hardpoint and 6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy before ending the match with a 3-2 decision on Raid Control.
In Stage 3, the 12 teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.
Stage 3 action continues Sunday with three matches:
Toronto Ultra vs. Dallas Empire in Group A
Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens in Group B
Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners in Group B
Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings:
Group A:
T1. Toronto Ultra, 1-0, 3-0, +3
T1. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-0, 3-0, +3
T1. Dallas Empire 1-0, 3-1, +2
4. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1
5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-1, 1-3, -2
6. Paris Legion, 0-2, 1-6, -5
Group B:
1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5
2. Los Angeles Thieves 1-0, 3-2, +1
T3. New York Subliners 0-0
T3. Atlanta FaZe, 0-0
5. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 1-3, -2
6. Seattle Surge 0-2, 2-6, -4
