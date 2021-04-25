OpTic Chicago sweep past Seattle Surge in CDL Stage 3

OpTic Chicago has their Stage 3 game rolling in the opening week of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3, highlighting three contests on Saturday.

OpTic Chicago posted their second convincing victory in Group B play by blanking the Seattle Surge a day after dispatching the Royal Ravens. OpTic Chicago took a 250-240 decision on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-4 on Moscow Search and Destroy, and 3-1 on Checkmate Control.

The match put OpTic Chicago in third place overall with a 12-7 record; Seattle is 4-10 and in 10th place.

In a Group A matchup, the Florida Mutineers stopped Minnesota Rokkr 3-1. Florida took a 250-144 win on Raid Hardpoint and prevailed 6-5 on Moscow Search and Destroy before falling to Minnesota 3-2 on Raid Control.

The Mutineers righted the ship to clinch the victory, taking down Rokkr 250-189 on Garrison Hardpoint.

In the day’s other Group A match, the Los Angeles Guerrillas swept Paris Legion, taking victories by 250-152 on Moscow Hardpoint and 6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy before ending the match with a 3-2 decision on Raid Control.

In Stage 3, the 12 teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

Stage 3 action continues Sunday with three matches:

Toronto Ultra vs. Dallas Empire in Group A

Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens in Group B

Atlanta Faze vs. New York Subliners in Group B

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings:

Group A:

T1. Toronto Ultra, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Dallas Empire 1-0, 3-1, +2

4. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-1, 1-3, -2

6. Paris Legion, 0-2, 1-6, -5

Group B:

1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5

2. Los Angeles Thieves 1-0, 3-2, +1

T3. New York Subliners 0-0

T3. Atlanta FaZe, 0-0

5. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 1-3, -2

6. Seattle Surge 0-2, 2-6, -4

--Field Level Media