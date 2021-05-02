Subliners' sweep highlights action in CDL Stage 3

The New York Subliners posted a sweep and the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire also recorded wins Saturday in the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3 Paris Home Series.

In their Group B match, the Subliners (2-1) defeated the last-place Seattle Surge (0-3) in three maps. They began things with a 250-130 win on Moscow Hardpoint and closed out the match with narrow wins on Raid Search and Destroy (6-5) and Checkmate Control (3-2).

The day began as the FaZe (2-1) twice came from behind to edge the London Royal Ravens (1-3) in five maps, also in Group B.

The Royals Ravens began with a 250-196 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint, but the FaZe scored a 6-4 win on Checkmate Search and Destroy. London again moved ahead with a 3-2 win on Garrison Control, but Atlanta bounced back to tie the match with a 250-189 win on Moscow Hardpoint.

In the deciding fifth map, the FaZe won 6-4 on Express Search and Destroy.

In the day’s only Group A match, the Dallas Empire (2-1) trailed two maps to one but rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-2).

The Empire began with a close 250-231 win on Moscow Hardpoint, but the Guerrillas recovered with wins on Express Search and Destroy (6-3) and Raid Control (3-0).

Dallas recovered, however, to tie the match with a 250-202 win on Garrison Hardpoint, and then took the clincher 6-3 on Raid Search and Destroy.

In Stage 3, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

Week 3 of Stage 3 continues Sunday with three matches:

--Group A: Paris Legion vs. Florida Mutineers

--Group A: Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra

--Group B: Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Chicago

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 3-0, 9-0, +9

2. Dallas Empire, 2-1, 6-6, 0

3. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 4-4, 0

T4. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-2, 5-6, -1

6. Paris Legion, 0-3, 2-9, -7

Group B:

1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5

T2. New York Subliners 2-1, 8-5, +3

T2. Los Angeles Thieves 2-1, 8-6, +2

T2. Atlanta FaZe, 2-1, 8-7, +1

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-3, 7-11, -4

6. Seattle Surge 0-3, 2-9, -7

