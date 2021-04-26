Ultra, Thieves move to 2-0 in CDL Stage 3 play

The Toronto Ultra proved dominant and stayed unbeaten as the opening week of the Call of Duty League’s Stage 3 finished Sunday with the Ultra sweeping one of the day’s three matches.

Toronto became the only 2-0 team in Group A thus far with a strong 3-0 victory over the Dallas Empire (1-1), who fell to 12-8 in the overall standings. They remain in second place in league play with 190 points, second only to the Atlanta FaZe with 225.

The Ultra gained contested victories on Checkmate Hardpoint (250-242), Miami Search and Destroy (6-3) and Raid Control (3-2) to clinch their second 3-0 decision of the week.

Atlanta also lost in Group B play Sunday, blowing a 2-1 map advantage against the New York Subliners in a five-map defeat. New York drew first blood by triumphing 250-211 on Garrison Hardpoint before FaZe earned wins on Express SND (6-3) and Garrison Control (3-2). But the Subliners rallied to beat FaZe 250-241 on Apocalypse Hardpoint 250-241 and Raid SND 6-5 for the match win.

In the day’s other Group B battle, the Los Angeles Thieves downed the London Royal Ravens 3-1 in joining OpTic Chicago at 2-0 in the group. London raced to a quick lead in convincing fashion, beating the Thieves 250-163 on Raid Hardpoint for a 1-0 lead. L.A. turned the match around by taking the next three maps, winning 6-1 on Miami SND, 3-1 on Checkmate Control and 250-161 on Garrison Hardpoint.

In Stage 3, the 12 teams are divided in two groups for three weeks of round-robin play through May 9. The teams’ group standings will determine their seeding for the Stage 3 Major, scheduled for May 10-16.

Week 2 of Stage 3 action picks up again Thursday with a pair of Group B matches:

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

Call of Duty League Stage 3 group standings:

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 2-0, 6-0, +6

2. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-0, 3-0, +3

T3. Dallas Empire, 1-1, 3-4, -1

T3. Florida Mutineers, 1-1, 3-4, -1

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-1, 1-3, -2

6. Paris Legion, 0-2, 1-6, -5

Group B:

T1. OpTic Chicago 2-0, 6-1, +5

2. Los Angeles Thieves 2-0, 6-3, +3

3. New York Subliners 1-0, 3-2, +1

4. Atlanta FaZe, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 2-6, -4

T5. Seattle Surge 0-2, 2-6, -4

