FaZe improve to 5-0 at CDL Stage 4

The Atlanta FaZe ran their record to 5-0 on Saturday in Call of Duty League Stage 4, Week 3 action.

The FaZe dispatched the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1. In other action, the Dallas Empire downed the Florida Mutineers and the London Royal Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas for their first win.

The FaZe opened with a 250-246 win on Garrison Hardpoint and 6-3 decision on Raid Search and Destroy. After the Rokkr took Garrison Control 3-2, the FaZe finished off the win, 250-210 on Raid Hardpoint.

Empire opened with a 250-163 win on Checkmate Hardpoint. But the Mutineers took the next two maps, 6-0 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Checkmate Control. But the Empire rallied with a 250-225 decision on Apocalypse Hardpoint and 6-2 on Miami Search and Destroy. Both teams are now 3-2.

The Royal Ravens destroyed the Guerrillas 250-68 on Raid Hardpoint to open their match. The Ravens then took Miami Search and Destroy 6-5 for the two-map lead. After the Guerrillas took Garrison Control 3-2, the Ravens clinched with a 250-160 win on Checkmate Hardpoint.

Stage 4 action comes to a close Sunday with three matches:

Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Los Angeles Thieves vs. OpTic Chicago

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record, map differential and total points:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 5-0, 15-2, +13 -- 50 points

2. Minnesota Rokkr, 3-2, 10-10, 0 -- 30 points

3. OpTic Chicago, 2-2, 8-7, +1 -- 20 points

4. Paris Legion, 1-3, 6-10, -4 -- 10 points

T5. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-3, 6-11, -5 -- 10 points

T5. Seattle Surge, 1-3, 6-11, -5 -- 10 points

Group B

1. New York Subliners, 4-0, 12-5, +7, 40 points

2. Toronto Ultra, 3-1, 11-3, +8 -- 30 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 13-9, +4 -- 30 points

T3. Dallas Empire, 3-2, 11-10, +1 -- 30 points

5. London Royal Ravens, 1-4, 5-13, -8 -- 10 points

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-5, 3-15, -12 -- 0 points

